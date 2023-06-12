ADVERTISEMENT

International operations to begin at Chennai Airport’s new terminal

June 12, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, after extensive trials held for the last two months, the shifting of narrow body aircraft operations to the new integrated terminal will start from June 13 with IndiGo and the other airlines will follow later this week

The Hindu Bureau

Two months after the inauguration of a part of the new integrated terminal at Chennai airport, IndiGo will start international flight operations from Monday midnight.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, after extensive trials held for the last two months, the shifting of narrow body aircraft operations to the new integrated terminal will start from June 13 with IndiGo and the other airlines will follow later this week. “The wide body aircraft operations will start from the new terminal by July,” an official said.

IndiGo will operate flights from the new terminal to various destinations like Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi , Kuala Lumpur and Muscat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US