International operations to begin at Chennai Airport’s new terminal

June 12, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two months after the inauguration of a part of the new integrated terminal at Chennai airport, IndiGo will start international flight operations from Monday midnight.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, after extensive trials held for the last two months, the shifting of narrow body aircraft operations to the new integrated terminal will start from June 13 with IndiGo and the other airlines will follow later this week. “The wide body aircraft operations will start from the new terminal by July,” an official said.

IndiGo will operate flights from the new terminal to various destinations like Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi , Kuala Lumpur and Muscat.

