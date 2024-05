CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals celebrated International Nurses Day 2024 on May 11 by recognising the dedication and compassion of nurses in shaping the future of healthcare. Nurses from the hospital group were honoured on the occasion, according to a press release.

