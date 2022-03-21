International Network for Women in Cooperatives to be formed

It is time for the movement to go international, says Nandini Azad

The formation of an International Network for Women in Cooperatives has been initiated with 1,000 members, said Nandini Azad, President, Working Women’s Forum (India) (WWF-I), Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW).

She was addressing the United Nation’s 66th edition of the Commission Status of Women (UNCSW 66) virtual parallel event titled “COVID – Heroines Women micro-entrepreneurs warriors combat COVID 19 - Working Women’s Forum/Indian Cooperative Network for Women” on Monday. This is the second time that the Working Women’s Forum has virtually hosted this parallel event.

The UNCSW 66 will be held physically at the UN Headquarters in New York till March 25.

“The U.N. has come to us, and it is time now for this movement to go international to make people more aware,” Ms. Nandini said.

Speaking about women micro entrepreneurs and their grassroots movement, Ms. Nandini said this year they honoured nine COVID heroines from South India who led by example. “The pandemic helped us hone our skills to strengthen the immunity of women. Our new lessons are all about building financial and social resilience and succeed within given constraints without lowering poor women’s standards,” she said.

Wenyan Yang, Chief, Global Dialogue for Development Branch, United Nations Division for Inclusive Social Development, the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), spoke about how the pandemic and the socio-economic crisis that it had led to, had been a pivotal moment for cooperatives. “Solidarity is what we need at this moment to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic,” she added, stressing on the support and focus of the U.N. on sustainable development and social inclusion.

Highlighting the resilience of rural women who were ready to fight for their families, communities and anyone who needs support, Luisa Volpe, Head of Policy, World Farmers Organisation (WFO), spoke about their role through the pandemic.

Andreas Kappes, Secretary General, International Raiffeisen Union (IRU), Hirofumi Kobayashi, Executive Director Institute for the Development of Agricultural Cooperation in Asia (IDACA), and Akihiro Yamakoshi, Head of International Relations Department, Japanese Consumer Cooperative Union (JCCU) spoke at the virtual event.

Several women, who had been a part of the grassroots movement of ICNW, spoke at the virtual event, sharing their experiences and highlighting the importance of women cooperatives.