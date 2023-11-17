International medical conference to be held in January

November 17, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu and The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University will conduct “Kalaignar Centenary International Medical Conference” on “Future of Medicine - Revolutionising Healthcare: Charting the future of medicine” from January 19 to 21, 2024.

On Friday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian released the conference brochure and launched its website. He said national and international experts would take part in the conference. There would be sessions covering nearly 25 disciplines such as ENT, cardiac sciences, diabetes, robotic surgeries, medical education, nephrology, hepatology and gastroenterology, obstetric-gynaecology, and paediatrics.

An invitation has been extended to the World Health Organisation’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to be the special guest for the conference, the minister said, adding that he was yet to return to the WHO headquarters from an overseas visit. Efforts to invite him were taken. Health Ministers of countries such as Australia are expected to take part in the conference.

Noting that a court verdict in connection with various cases on medical recruitments was delivered on November 16, the minister said in a month, the Medical Services Recruitment Board would complete the recruitment process for nearly 5,000 posts that includes 1,021 doctors, 983 pharmacists, 1,066 health inspectors, and 2,222 village health nurses.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Vice Chancellor of the university K. Narayanasamy were present.

