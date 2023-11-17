HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International medical conference to be held in January

An invitation has been extended to the World Health Organisation’s Director to be the special guest for the conference

November 17, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu and The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University will conduct “Kalaignar Centenary International Medical Conference” on “Future of Medicine - Revolutionising Healthcare: Charting the future of medicine” from January 19 to 21, 2024.

On Friday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian released the conference brochure and launched its website. He said national and international experts would take part in the conference. There would be sessions covering nearly 25 disciplines such as ENT, cardiac sciences, diabetes, robotic surgeries, medical education, nephrology, hepatology and gastroenterology, obstetric-gynaecology, and paediatrics.

An invitation has been extended to the World Health Organisation’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to be the special guest for the conference, the minister said, adding that he was yet to return to the WHO headquarters from an overseas visit. Efforts to invite him were taken. Health Ministers of countries such as Australia are expected to take part in the conference.

Noting that a court verdict in connection with various cases on medical recruitments was delivered on November 16, the minister said in a month, the Medical Services Recruitment Board would complete the recruitment process for nearly 5,000 posts that includes 1,021 doctors, 983 pharmacists, 1,066 health inspectors, and 2,222 village health nurses.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Vice Chancellor of the university K. Narayanasamy were present.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / medical service

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.