ADVERTISEMENT

International flight operations to shift to Chennai airport’s integrated terminal by first week of July

June 28, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

So far, 10 airlines including Air India, Jazeera Airways, IndiGo, Air Asia, Air Arabia, Alliance Air and Ethiopian Airlines, have moved their operations to the terminal permanently

The Hindu Bureau

In early April, a part of the integrated terminal, which sprawls an area of over 1,36,295 sq.m, was inaugurated and the trial run began in the last week of the same month. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

From the first week of July, all international flights will begin operating from the new integrated terminal at the Chennai airport.

In early April, a part of this terminal, which sprawls an area of over 1,36,295 sq.m, was inaugurated and the trial run began in the last week of the same month. While several checking processes and trials continued, airlines started to gradually shift operations to the integrated terminal early this month.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said of the 26 airlines operating at the airport, 10, including Air India, Jazeera Airways, IndiGo, Air Asia, Air Arabia, Alliance Air and Ethiopian Airlines, had moved their operations to the new terminal permanently. The remaining 16 would follow suit in the next two weeks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“By the first week of July, we are hoping that all airlines shift to the terminal. As of now, narrow-body aircraft are functional at the terminal, and wide-body aircraft will also be operated shortly. So far, the functioning has gone smoothly, and we want this to continue. Hence, we are doing this as cautiously as possible,” an official said.

After the full-fledged operations commence at the airport’s integrated terminal, the old international terminal — where some of the arrival operations alone have been continuing till now — will be pulled down, and work to construct the remaining parts of the integrated terminal will begin subsequently. The work is likely to go on for more than a year.

Apart from the terminal construction work that is in progress at the airport, rapid exit taxiways are also being built to improve the air side capacity and handle more flights in an hour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US