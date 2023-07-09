International flight operations at Chennai airport move to new terminal

July 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three months after its inauguration, all international passengers are now able to use the new integrated terminal building (T2 terminal) at Chennai airport.

The departing flights had so far been functioning from the present international terminal (T4 terminal) and the arrival flights were handled in the old international building (T3 terminal).

From Friday, the entire operations moved to the new building that spreads over an area of 1,36,295 sq.m. It has been constructed as part of the phase II modernisation project at a cost of about ₹2,500 crore. While a part of this new building is functional, one more section still needs to be constructed and the work will begin shortly, officials said.

In the last of week of April, the trials started in the new building . All 26 airlines have now moved to this building.

Officials of Airports Authority of India said several retail outlets had moved to the terminal already. They are expecting more shops to be set up in the coming weeks. Also, the permanent lounge too would be set up at the earliest. “We are monitoring the maintenance so far and will ensure there are no difficulties for passengers,” an official said.

