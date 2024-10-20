GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International Decent Work Day celebrated

Published - October 20, 2024 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian speaking at International Decent Work Day event at Perumbakkam in Chennai on Saturday. 

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday said the Tamil Nadu government has disbursed ₹61 crores towards the welfare schemes of Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Board over the last three years.

Speaking at the International Decent Work Day event at Perumbakkam in Chennai, he urged the domestic workers, who are also residents of TNUHDB buildings and Light House Projects, to become members of the welfare board. He added that around 85,000 people are members of the welfare board.

He mentioned camps would be organised in Perumbakkam to help residents become members of the welfare board. He also listed various schemes of the welfare board which includes ₹1.25 lakhs to the family of the worker in the event of fatal road accident and an additional ₹6000 for pregnant women, apart from the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme. ₹50 crores have been already allocated for the construction of a government hospital in Perumbakkam, he noted.

At the event, Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust submitted their demand which included a pension of ₹3000 for the workers above the age of 60, establishment of separate law for domestic workers, and creation of a medical wing for domestic workers who are vulnerable to occupational health hazard risks and infections.

