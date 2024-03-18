International conference on minimal access hernia surgery held

March 18, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

GEM Hospitals in association with the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI) organised a two-day international conference on “Minimal Access Hernia Surgery” – Hernia Carnival 2024 – recently. A new edition of the book on laparoscopic hernia surgery, authored by C. Palanivelu, chairman, GEM Hospitals, was released during the conference. AMASI launched an advanced fellowship in hernia surgery “Master in Minimal Access Surgery - Hernia” at the conference. The event also marked the formation of the AMASI Hernia Consortium, which will bring hernia surgeons from across the country under one roof for knowledge sharing, a press release said. More than 700 delegates and international faculty took part in the conference.