International conference on literary, language studies begins in Chennai

March 09, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MP, speaking at an international conference at Loyola College in Chennai on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A two-day international conference on “Literary and Language Studies in the New Millennium” got under way at the Department of English, Loyola College, on Thursday.  

Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MP, in her keynote address, emphasised the challenges of teaching the new millennial learners in the traditional approach and advocated an instructional framework that would enable focused and participative learning. She called for providing opportunities to students to upskill and up-scale. She said the traditional literary value of the classics should not be compromised but blended with new perspectives of modern writings. Ms. Thangapandian stressed on the importance of the use of mother tongue for expressing native experiences, said a release here.  

College Correspondent and Secretary Rev B. Jeyaraj, Principal Rev A. Thomas and Head of the Department of English K.S. Antonysamy were present.

