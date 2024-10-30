International conference on education and AI held in Chennai

An international conference on ‘Synergizing Education 5.0 and AI Technologies—A Transformative Path Ahead’ was organised by the Indira Gandhi College of Education, Kancheepuram district, at Marutham Auditorium in Chennai recently.

The two-day conference on October 26 and 26 drew over a hundred participant educators, researchers, policymakers, and scholars from around the world. The conference was conducted in three sessions, and the inaugural session was presided over by S. Renuka Devi, Head of the Department of Engineering Education at the National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR).

The international participants presented their research papers virtually, offering valuable perspectives on the shifts between education and artificial intelligence.

