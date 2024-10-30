ADVERTISEMENT

International conference on education and AI held in Chennai

Published - October 30, 2024 12:13 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

An international conference on ‘Synergizing Education 5.0 and AI Technologies—A Transformative Path Ahead’ was organised by the Indira Gandhi College of Education, Kancheepuram district, at Marutham Auditorium in Chennai recently.

The two-day conference on October 26 and 26 drew over a hundred participant educators, researchers, policymakers, and scholars from around the world. The conference was conducted in three sessions, and the inaugural session was presided over by S. Renuka Devi, Head of the Department of Engineering Education at the National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR).

The international participants presented their research papers virtually, offering valuable perspectives on the shifts between education and artificial intelligence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US