International antique smuggler Subash Chandra Kapoor, associates convicted

Subash Chandra Kapoor. File. | Photo Credit: R.M. Rajarathinam

ADVERTISEMENT

Subash Chandra Kapoor (74) an international antique dealer and smuggler, was convicted and sentenced by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kumbakonam, to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years in a case related to the burglary and illegal export of 19 antique idols valued at above ₹94 crore.

Kapoor, a U.S. national, was cited as a first accused in a case booked by Udayarpalayam Police Station in Ariyalur district in 2008 for the commission of offences of burglary and illegal export of 19 antique idols valued above ₹94 crore to the Art of the Past gallery in New York, which was owned by him.

He was detained by the German police on October 30, 2011 at the Cologne Airport based on a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol. In 2012, he was handed over at the Cologne Airport to the Chennai CID (Idol Wing) when A.G. Pon Manickavel was Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) at the special unit. Kapoor was extradited to India to face charges in the case in Udayarpalayam P.S Cr. No. 65/2008. He was remanded to judicial custody by the Judicial Magistrate, Jayankondam, Ariyalur District on July 14, 2012, and is currently lodged at the Central Prison, Trichy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapoor had illegally sold some of the stolen idols to museums and private art collectors around the world. Subsequently, he was arraigned as an accused in four other idol theft cases, which are pending.

In the past, the accused Kapoor filed at least seven bail applications and discharge petitions before the High Court, all of which were dismissed. He also filed various applications before the trial court under some pretext or the other to delay the trial, the police said.

In the Udayarpalayam case, Kapoor’s associates Marichamy, Packiya Kumar, and Sriram alias Ulagu were sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, and Sanjivi Ashokan and Parthiban were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, the police said.

“This is the first time accused of idol smuggling got maximum punishment. Our team expedited the trial despite mounting pressure due to diverse dilatory tactics adopted by the main accused and co-accused to delay the trial,” K. Jayanth Murali, DGP, CID (Idol Wing), said.