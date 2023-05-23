International antique dealer Subash Kapoor continues to be in prison

May 23, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

International antique dealer Subash Chandra Kapoor, a U.S. citizen, remains incarcerated at the Central Prison in Tiruchi, even as the U.S. and Germany have insisted on his extradition.

One of the conditions laid down by Germany at the time of his extradition from Cologne in 2011 was that he should not be prosecuted in any other case except that of theft at the Suthamalli temple in Udayarpalayam taluk of Ariyalur district. But he has recently been made an under-trial prisoner in four more cases. This means he will be prosecuted further.

Kapoor, suspected to be the mastermind behind the theft of idols from Hindu temples across Tamil Nadu, was detained by the German police on October 30, 2011, at the Cologne airport. The German police acted on a Red Corner Notice from the Interpol.

The Idol Wing-CID, under DIG A.G. Ponn Manickavel, successfully extradited him from Germany in 2012. He was the prime suspect in the theft and illegal export of antique idols of deities and artefacts from India worth ₹600 crore, according to a report that Mr. Manickavel had filed then.

He was handed over to the Idol Wing-CID, Chennai, in July 2012, after being extradited to India to face the charges conditionally. Kapoor was cited as the first accused in the case booked by the police at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district in 2008 for burglary and illegal export of 19 antique idols, valued at over ₹94 crore, to the Art of the Past Gallery, New York, which was owned by him.

On November 1 last year, he was convicted and sentenced by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kumbakonam, to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in the case. He was lodged in the Central Prison, Tiruchi.

Prison sources said he had completed the sentence last year (the time that he had spent in jail prior to the conviction was taken into account). Since he refused to pay the fine of ₹4,000, which was imposed by the court, he had to undergo a further period of imprisonment until April 30 this year. He has been lodged in the prison after being remanded in a few more idol theft cases. He has not sought bail in three cases. He was granted bail in another case, but has not executed sureties, the sources added.

He was recently lodged in prison, having been produced in the court in connection with the cases of idol thefts at temples in the Vikramangalam, Veeravanallur, Palavoor and Virudhachalam police stations limits. In the Veeravanallur case, the court granted him bail, but he failed to execute sureties.

Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Additional Director-General of Police, Idol Wing-CID, told The Hindu, “Kapoor was convicted and sentenced in one case. We will start the process of filing a charge sheet in three more cases. Besides, his name figured in four more cases and they need to be investigated.”

Mr. Yadav said, “We have intimated the State and Central governments and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of the requirement of getting the consent of the Republic of Germany to complete the prosecution in the remaining cases.”

The Idol Wing-CID has sent the documents sought by the MEA. It plans to prosecute Kapoor in all pending cases in one go.