Internal audits held on Highways projects

May 22, 2022 23:13 IST

Internal audit of works carried out on Anna Salai and Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, completed by the State Highways Department, are being done by officials of other wings of the department.

This system, introduced recently by Highways Minister E.V. Velu, aims to ensure quality, timely completion of projects and prevention of any wrong practices during implementation. The team from the metro wing checked the road surface renewal work on Anna Salai and Jawaharlala Nehru Salai, running to a total of ₹13.5 crore. These two works have been completed.

They also visited Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Road, where 45% of stormwater drain work had been completed. The total length of the project is 9.2 km and the drains on either side are being constructed at a cost of ₹110 crore. They took measurements on the field, checked estimates, sought to know whether payments had been done after the work had been completed and checked the M-book for project updates.

Similar checks are being carried out by officials belonging to the nine wings of the department regarding projects across the State.