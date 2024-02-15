ADVERTISEMENT

Intern found dead in hostel room

February 15, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old intern doctor was found dead in a hostel room in the Government Stanley College.

The victim is Anjith Paul, 25, from Kothamangalam, Ernakulam. He was doing Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship and was staying at the college hostel.

On Wednesday morning, his friends found him lying on the floor of his hostel room. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Seven Wells Police registered a case and an investigation is under way. The police said he died by suicide.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

