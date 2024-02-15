GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intern found dead in hostel room

February 15, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old intern doctor was found dead in a hostel room in the Government Stanley College.

The victim is Anjith Paul, 25, from Kothamangalam, Ernakulam. He was doing Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship and was staying at the college hostel.

On Wednesday morning, his friends found him lying on the floor of his hostel room. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Seven Wells Police registered a case and an investigation is under way. The police said he died by suicide.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.