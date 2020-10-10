Interior roads in Kottivakkam and Palavakkam neglected

10 October 2020 12:26 IST

Motorcyclists are at high risk for skidding accidents

Residents of a few neighbourhoods in Kottivakkam and Palavakkam draw attention to how some roads are being allowed to detriorate through prolonged neglect.

Wear and tear and lack of intervention have led the bitumen topping to come off in some roads, exposing the gravel. With these small stones having loosened up, there is the risk of motorcyclists suffering skidding accidents, residents point out. They want the Greater Chennai Corporation to take up road-relaying work in these areas on a priority basis.

Seemingly high up on the list are: Raja Street at Lakshmana Perumal Nagar in Kottivakkam and Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Beach Road in Palavakkam.

According to residents, years ago, a section of Raja Street was dug up for laying metro water pipelines. Though the work got completed, the road was not relaid, they point out.

In addition, at the intersection of Rani Street in Kaveri Nagar and Raja Street in Lakshmana Perumal Nagar wears a battered look, and the condition of the surface makes skidding a dangerous possibility for motorists. Navigate it.

Similarly, the intersection of Fourth Cross Street and Fifth Cross Street at Lakshmana Perumal Nagar and Raja Street needs mending.

“Near the intersection of Raja Street and Karthik Street at Kaveri Nagar in Kottivakkam, the road is uneven due to protruding stones. Therefore, people are using only one half of the road which makes for sluggish vehicular movement,” says G. Aishwarya, a resident of Kottivakkam.

S. Bhaskaran, a resident of Palavakkam, says, “Beach Road First Cross Street and Beach Road Second Cross Street intersecting with Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Beach Road are battered. Years ago, when the Palavakkam Beach Road was relaid with cement surface, a few damaged points on the stretch were relaid too. But now, they are in a bad shape.”