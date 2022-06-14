Interior parts, Western Ghats districts likely to receive isolated heavy rain

IMD has forecast thunderstorms over many places in Tamil Nadu till the week-end

IMD has forecast thunderstorms over many places in Tamil Nadu till the week-end

The interior parts of Tamil Nadu and the districts along the Western Ghats are likely to receive isolated heavy rain till June 18. The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms over many places in the State till the week-end.

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rain is likely on Wednesday at one or two places in 15 districts, including Tiruppur, Theni, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruchi, Perambalur and Coimbatore. A similar weather pattern may follow on Thursday and Friday, covering Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Ranipet among other districts.

On Tuesday, Salem, Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district, Coonoor and Dharmapuri, among other places, received light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Virudhunagar received nearly 6 cm, the highest amount of rainfall in the State during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Various other places received moderate rain.

Some of the coastal and interior areas, such as Tiruchi and Tiruttani, sizzled as the temperature went up to 39-40 degrees Celsius. The weather stations in Karur Paramathi and Cuddalore recorded the maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said southwest monsoon had progressed in the State, except in the north coastal parts. It may cover these areas in one or two days. The monsoon progress and the convective activity would cause heavy rain in some parts of the State.

However, the convective spells that form in the interior parts often get dissipated as they move towards the coastal areas. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam, Chennai, recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The delay in the onset of sea breeze pushed the temperature up in the city. However, Chennai, too, may have a respite as the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain from the convective activity till Thursday.