Interior parts of Tamil Nadu may continue to sizzle

Isolated rains likely over the State and Puducherry for three days

Isolated rains likely over the State and Puducherry for three days

Interior parts of Tamil Nadu have started sizzling with day temperature touching 39 or 40 degree Celsius. The Meteorological department has predicted that the maximum temperature would rise by two to three degree Celsius above normal temperature on Saturday too.

One or two places in the western ghats districts and south Tamil Nadu may receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rain on Saturday. Isolated light to moderate rain may continue over the State and Puducherry till March 22.

A trough over east Vidarbha and neighbourhood to south Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level would influence isolated rainfall in the State over the next few days.

Though the low pressure area in Bay of Bengal is gaining strength and likely to become a cyclonic storm on Monday, it may reach Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on Tuesday. It would not have any impact over Tamil Nadu, officials noted.

It is the northerly wind component in the trough prevailing at the lower level and the wind flow pattern that would trigger searing heat in some interior parts. On Friday, Karur Paramathi recorded a maximum of 39.5 degree Celsius in the State.

Several other places like Madurai, Erode, Namakkal, Salem and Vellore sizzled as the maximum temperature touched nearly 39 degree Celsius. In Chennai, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 34.8 degree Celsius and 35.2 degree Celsius.

Officials said cyclones brewing over the Bay of Bengal and recurving in north and northeast direction during the pre-monsoon period have occurred in the past. Weather systems approaching the Tamil Nadu coast are a rare phenomenon.

Normally, cumulus clouds develop during this time of the month. But, clear sky has led to maximum temperature climbing upwards and a dip in night temperature. The effect of diurnal variations would continue for some more days.

The Meteorological department has predicted the maximum temperature likely to be around 35 degree Celsius during the weekend.