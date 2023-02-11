Interior parts of T.N. likely to experience nippy weather in the next few days

February 11, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Interior places may experience nippy weather as dry weather is likely to prevail over the State for another week. Chennai too may see a marginal dip in minimum temperature for a few days.

Some of the interior areas such as Tiruttani (17.5 degrees Celsius), Dharmapuri (16.7 degrees Celsius), Madurai (19.3 degrees Celsius), and Karur Paramathi (18 degrees Celsius) saw a drop in night temperature by a minimum of two degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department said night temperature may dip by 2 or 3 degrees Celsius in interior parts of the State on Sunday and similar weather pattern may continue through the next week. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai dropped to 21.2 degrees Celsius and 21.1 degrees Celsius respectively, which is lower than its average for the day.

Pointing out at the India Meteorological Department’s outlook for February, P. Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the temperature levels were predicted to be normal or below normal this month.

Coastal areas such as Chennai may witness hazy or misty mornings as the minimum temperature may drop closer to dew point temperature and moisture in the low level of atmosphere, which is not enough to develop as rainfall. The State did not record any rain on Saturday as well, he said.

While less cloud cover and dry weather would contribute to drop in night temperature, residents may feel warmer weather during the day owing to cloudless skies. For instance, Nungambakkam on Saturday recorded 31.3 degrees Celsius, which is 0.6 degrees Celsius more than normal. Similarly, places including Kanniyakumari (34 degrees Celsius) and Madurai (33.8 degrees Celsius) experienced a relatively warm day.

The State recorded an above-normal rainfall so far this winter following the recent weather system that brought good rain over delta and southern districts.

The IMD has forecast Chennai to record maximum temperature of 31-32 degrees Celsius and a night temperature of 21 degrees Celsius till Monday.