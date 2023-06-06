Interior and coastal T.N. will face relentless heat due to delayed onset of southwest monsoon

June 06, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Relentless heat will grip interior and coastal Tamil Nadu for a few days as onset of Southwest monsoon has been delayed. The Meteorological Department has declared that the heatwave condition will persist on Wednesday in isolated pockets of interior Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, for the second day, some areas in and around Chennai, including Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam, Puzhal, Villivakkam and M.R.C. Nagar, received sharp spells of rain on Tuesday.

While the showers did bring a temporary relief from the heat, the mercury level had already risen to 42.3 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam, the highest recorded temperature in the State on Tuesday and also the hottest day recorded in June this decade. Meenambakkam too reeled under the searing sun as maximum temperature touched nearly 42 degrees Celsius.

Other places that breached the 40-degree mark include Vellore, Tiruttani and Karur. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature deviates from normal by over 4.5 degrees Celsius at two weather stations for a minimum of two successive days.

Meteorological Department officials noted that a deep depression over the Arabian Sea, which has intensified into cyclonic storm Biparjoy, was the reason for the delay in onset of the southwest monsoon and triggered the heatwave conditions in the State.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the weather system had affected the wind flow pattern and moisture. Strong northwesterlies, lack of moisture and absence of sea breeze had led to blistering heat in the region. The same weather pattern would continue for a few days, with temperature levels peaking during daytime and evening thunderstorms could bring a little respite in some parts. Tamil Nadu would escape from exceptionally high temperatures only after the onset of monsoon and cloud cover. The department has forecast day temperature to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in Chennai till June 12.

Noting that June was also a hot month during the first fortnight, Mr. Balachandran said the city had experienced hot days when temperature breached the 40-degree mark in June in every decade since 1970. There were seven hot days in 1972 and nine in 1998. There have been many years when the city did not experience searing hot days in June. But, in the years when June was hot, the number of hot days increased after 2001, and June 2019 recorded 14 hot days, he added.

Y.E.A. Raj, retired Deputy Director General of Meteorology, noted that strong westerlies had retarded sea breeze development this June. There was only limited presence of sea breeze after 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. Usually, the southwest monsoon would have advanced up to Mangaluru by now and would bring in cloud cover and keep the temperature under check in coastal areas. There may be a relief from heat after June 15, he added.