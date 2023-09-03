Interior access roads in poor state, increasing road height causes flooding

September 03, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST

Several roads at Manapakkam and Mugalivakkam, coming under the Greater Chennai Corporation, are in a bad condition, causing severe hardships to the residents. Adding to the inconvenience of the residents is the lack of official involvement to resolve the problem. As the Metro Rail project is in progress on St. Thomas Mount-Poonamallee Road, residents are compelled to depend on the interior roads for their daily commute. Unfortunately, multiple government agencies and departments, including Metrowater and Highways, have simultaneously started sewer pipeline and storm water drain projects at Manapakkam and Mugalivakkam. They have dug up the roads, affecting access. The lack of coordination among these agencies and departments has left the roads in a poor condition for more than 18 months, though only 50% progress has been made on arterial roads like Manapakkam Main Road and Mugalivakkam Main Road. With over 10 prominent schools in the vicinity, thousands of students are inconvenienced during their daily commute.

Govarthan, Manapakkam

Corporation responds:

The civic body has readied the roads on several streets where the work has been completed. The main access road for the residents is Madhanandapuram Road which belongs to the Department of Highways. The civic body has requested the department to hand over the road for maintenance.

-------------------------------

The residents have been urging the Chennai Corporation not to increase the road level so as to prevent flooding of the ground floor residential flats. The increasing road level has resulted in water entering these flats, though the streets have storm water drains. Since most of the apartments do not have stilt floors, water enters the ground floor flats and forces the residents to relocate until water recedes. We request the civic body to relay the roads after milling them.

V.S. Jayaraman, T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai@thehindu.co.in)

