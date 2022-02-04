ChennaiCHENNAI 04 February 2022 00:26 IST
Comments
Interim relief for BJP functionary
Updated: 04 February 2022 00:28 IST
Vinoj P. Selvam not to be arrested till February 9
The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Greater Chennai Police from arresting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Vinoj P. Selvam till February 9 in a case booked for having allegedly spread rumours through his tweets.
Justice T.V. Thamilselvi adjourned his anticipatory bail petition at the request of a government counsel, who sought time to get instructions, and directed the police not to arrest him till then.
More In Chennai
Read more...