Interim relief for BJP functionary

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 00:26 IST

Vinoj P. Selvam not to be arrested till February 9

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Greater Chennai Police from arresting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Vinoj P. Selvam till February 9 in a case booked for having allegedly spread rumours through his tweets.

Justice T.V. Thamilselvi adjourned his anticipatory bail petition at the request of a government counsel, who sought time to get instructions, and directed the police not to arrest him till then.

