Intercom facility at Central Prison in Vellore launched

Facility aimed at helping inmates and their members converse without hassles

November 30, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
On an average, around 100 visitors come to the Vellore prison to meet the inmates every day

On an average, around 100 visitors come to the Vellore prison to meet the inmates every day | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

An intercom facility was launched at the Central Prison in Vellore on Tuesday to enable inmates to converse with their friends and family members.

Prison officials said that initially 10 intercom devices have been set up at the men’s block on the directions of Amaresh Pujari, DGP (prisons and correctional services) and G.B. Senthamarai Kannan, DIG (Vellore), Prison Department.

There are about 900 male inmates in the central jail. “In the coming days, the number of intercom devices in the men’s block will be increased to 15. The facility will also be extended to the women’s section soon,” A. Abdul Rahman, Superintendent, Central Prison (Vellore), told The Hindu.  

This is the first time that the facility has been introduced in Vellore prison. The facility already exists in Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai and in Madurai and Coimbatore prisons. The space which has the intercom facility is also equipped with CCTV cameras as per the norm.

The facility was introduced as inmates and their families often faced difficulties in talking with each other during the designated meeting time as everyone would be talking loudly and there would be no privacy.

On an average, around 100 visitors come to the Vellore prison to meet the inmates every day. Visitors are given half an hour time. Two grill gates separate the visitors from the inmates with the police personnel walking on the narrow space between the gates.  

