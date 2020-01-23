Chennai

Interactive programme on heart health

The Cardiac Wellness Institute is conducting an interactive programme on February 1 — Heart of the Matter Awareness Programme — to spread awareness on the role lifestyle plays in preventing and managing heart diseases.

Participants can interact with experts on cardiac rehabilitation, learn practical tips for managing their heart health and clarify their doubts on diet, fitness, relaxation and overall well-being.

The programme will be held from 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., at No. 21, 5th avenue, Besant Nagar, Chennai-600090. To register, contact: 044-43192828 or 99404 08828, a press release stated.

