Inter-university tennis tournament begins at VIT

November 20, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VELLORE

An inter-university tennis tournament for south zone began on the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) campus on Sunday.

According to a press release, men’s teams from 64 higher education institutions from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry are taking part in the tournament. The teams winning the first four positions in the tournament will qualify to take part in the all-India finals that will be held in Haryana. The event will end on November 24.

The vice-president of VIT, G.V. Selvam, inaugurated the tournament in the presence of pro Vice-Chancellor Partha Sharathi Mallick, Registrar T. Jayabarathi, Physical Education Director N.V.Thiyagachanthan, faculty and students, the release said.

