Inter-sectoral approach crucial for effective coastal management, says geologist

November 25, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mangroves and coral reefs acted as barriers against natural disasters while tools like remote sensing mapping enabled preparing scientific databases and action plans, says R.R. Krishnamurthy

The Hindu Bureau

An inter-sectoral approach is essential to meet challenges and improve coastal zone management. Tools like remote sensing and spatial technology played a significant role in forming decision support systems.

Various aspects of coastal management and challenges were discussed at a seminar organised by the Indian Meteorological Society in the city on Friday.

In his lecture on “Coastal management with reference to natural disasters”, R.R. Krishnamurthy, Head, Department of Geology, University of Madras, elaborated on the use of latest technological tools to protect coastal ecosystems.

Pointing out that mangroves and coral reefs acted as barriers against natural disasters, he said tools like remote sensing mapping enabled preparing scientific databases and action plans. It was found that coral reef mapping could be done up to a depth of 12 metres using satellite sensors during a field validation.

Prof. Krishnamurthy spoke on shoreline erosion near north Chennai and pockets of Puducherry. He recalled that satellite data showed the region had a straight coastline before the 1990s. IMS Chennai chairman T.V. Lakshmikumar and secretary R. Nallaswamy participated.

Related Topics

Chennai / ecosystems

