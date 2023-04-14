Intelligent Transport System project kicks off in Chennai

April 14, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation with support from various agencies including Greater Chennai Traffic Police and MTC has kicked off a project for installation of Intelligent Transport Systems. Larsen & Toubro Limited will implement the project funded by JICA and the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Once the Intelligent Transport Systems project is implemented in two years, Chennai Metropolitan Area will get various components, including adaptive signalling at 165 junctions to facilitate quick movement of vehicles along the roads. After the adaptive signalling is implemented, the traffic lights will turn on based on the number of vehicles on certain stretches.

Vehicles that violate the speed limit will also be detected by the system. Red light violation detection system will be installed at 50 junctions. Traffic incident detection system will be installed at 58 locations.

Officials said the project would improve city public transportation, including 3,500 buses that would be fitted with GPS. “Bus shelters at 160 locations will have a bus information system in the pilot project. This pilot project will be implemented in one year. Other bus shelters at 532 locations and 71 bus terminus will get the bus information system in two years. Passengers will get to know the exact time the bus will reach the stop,” said an official.

As many as 230 locations will get automatic traffic counters and classifier system. In addition to the 88 junctions of Chennai Corporation roads, 77 junctions managed by the Highways Department will also get intersection improvement. As the intersections will be widened, some encroachments may be demolished near the junctions. The Intelligent Transport System will also be integrated with the Digital Chennai project that involves the platform for all transport agencies that implement civic projects.