Intellectual Property Rights Cell inaugurated

October 12, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University conducted a two-day State level workshop on Intellectual Property Rights

The Hindu Bureau

An Intellectual Property Rights Cell (IPRC) was inaugurated at the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor of the university K. Narayanasamy inaugurated the cell. The university, in a press release, said this was a significant development in the field of healthcare and medical research. It will start functioning from Friday.

The primary purpose of the IPRC is to protect and stimulate the development of innovations in healthcare. This is crucial as it encourages researchers to invest in new discoveries as they can protect their intellectual property rights. IPRC will also provide support to researchers in the form of guidance, resources and assistance in navigating the complex landscape of intellectual property rights, the release said.

The university also conducted a two-day State level workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The need for IPR, public health aspects of intellectual property, patent system in India, trademark management in healthcare, procedure of patent filing, tools for patent searching, role of government in intellectual property promotion and facilitation were discussed.

