HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intellectual Property Rights Cell inaugurated

Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University conducted a two-day State level workshop on Intellectual Property Rights

October 12, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An Intellectual Property Rights Cell (IPRC) was inaugurated at the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor of the university K. Narayanasamy inaugurated the cell. The university, in a press release, said this was a significant development in the field of healthcare and medical research. It will start functioning from Friday.

The primary purpose of the IPRC is to protect and stimulate the development of innovations in healthcare. This is crucial as it encourages researchers to invest in new discoveries as they can protect their intellectual property rights. IPRC will also provide support to researchers in the form of guidance, resources and assistance in navigating the complex landscape of intellectual property rights, the release said.

The university also conducted a two-day State level workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The need for IPR, public health aspects of intellectual property, patent system in India, trademark management in healthcare, procedure of patent filing, tools for patent searching, role of government in intellectual property promotion and facilitation were discussed.

EOM

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.