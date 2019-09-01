Integration of waterbodies and drains to get a boost

Project proposals for proper integration of the city’s 210 waterbodies with the stormwater drain network are expected to get a boost with multilateral funding agencies taking stock of the condition of such waterbodies.

Officials from the German development bank, KfW, on Friday visited waterbodies in various parts of the city, assessing several aspects of flood preparedness, best practices and eco-restoration work.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the officials from KfW studied the best practices adopted in the city to restore waterbodies. “They studied all elements of integrating waterbodies in the city. They will fund the development of stormwater drains. The agreement will be signed in April 2020. The tender will be floated in October 2020,” said Mr. Prakash.

The team from KfW inspected waterbodies such as the Villivakkam tank and Tamaraikulam on Friday. KfW officials also inspected rainwater harvesting structures, community wells and sunken wells in parks and along roads in various parts of the city.

The city has 5,237 km of roads, but stormwatwer drains have been constructed along just 1,854 km, accounting for 33% of the road coverage. Most drains have not been constructed in an integrated manner, according to data compiled by the City Development Plan.

Originally, 70% of the funding for stormwater drains in the southern parts of the city was expected to be from KfW, and 30% from the Central government, State government and Chennai Corporation. However, the funding agency is likely to give only around ₹1,600 crore for stormwater drains in areas located in the southern parts of the city. The project for improving flood preparedness in key areas of the southern parts of the city is estimated at ₹2,800 crore.