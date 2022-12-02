Integration of online portal of CMDA with local bodies to be completed by February 15

December 02, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is set to expedite the integration of online planning permission application software with the portals of Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies by February 15, 2023.

A joint meeting has been proposed next week with all stakeholders, system integrators and various departments at the behest of Chief Minister’s Office. Once the integration of online planning permission application software is completed in the local bodies, applicants will not be asked to submit files manually for getting building approval after the planning permits are issued by the CMDA, said an official.

The processing time of applications will reduce as the planning permits will be visible in the town planning sections of the local bodies such as Greater Chennai Corporation. The CMDA receives more than 500 applications for planning permission per year.

At present, applicants visit the local bodies to submit files manually after getting planning permission from the CMDA, leading to a delay of several days. “After the integration, there will be no manual intervention,” said an official.

Various stakeholders said that utilisation of the online portal in smaller local bodies was an issue that had to be resolved.

Meanwhile, citizens groups, registered engineers and various stakeholders on Friday participated in a consultation meeting for review of Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules.

“Stakeholders have submitted a memorandum about the problems of separate registration in each local body for registered engineers. There should not be separate registration for each of the local bodies,” said P.S.J. Palanirajan, Secretary, CMDA and DTCP, Registered Engineers’ Welfare Association.

A. Balasubramani, founder-president of CMDA and DTCP Registered Engineers Welfare Association, stressed the need for additional FSI (floor space index) in areas with high infrastructure development. Stakeholders have demanded relaxation of height restrictions in buildings.