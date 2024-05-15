ADVERTISEMENT

Integrated stroke centre inaugurated at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai

Published - May 15, 2024 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The centre comprises emergency services, neuroradiology and neuro-intervention services, neurosurgical care, neurocritical care and rehabilitation services, to treat strokes and cerebrovascular disorders. 

The Hindu Bureau

An Integrated Stroke Centre, to treat strokes or ‘brain attacks’, was inaugurated at Kauvery Hospital on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. 

Krish Sridhar, Group Mentor, Neurosciences, and Director, Institute of Brain and Spine of Kauvery Hospital, inaugurating the facility, said the hospital had been awarded the prestigious Gold Status by the WSO Angels Awards. He cited a study of the World Stroke Organisation that found one in four persons has a chance to suffer a stroke, and said patients/caregivers have to act fast by recognising the signs of a stroke: ‘BEFAST’ or balance loss, eyesight, facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and ‘time to call for help’. 

Dr. Sridhar said the centre attached to the Institute of brain and spine of the hospital, has set up an integrated health mechanism of emergency services, neuroradiology and neuro-intervention services, neurosurgical care, neurocritical care and rehabilitation services, to treat strokes and cerebrovascular disorders. 

B.G. Anil, Medical Director of Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road also spoke on the occasion. 

