Integrated helpline for green-TN and wetland missions soon

Last year, on World Wetland Day (observed on February 2), Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority had announced the introduction of a helpline number in every district that residents can use to make wetland-related complaints. The initiative seems to have become defunct even before it could complete a year.

Deepak Srivastava, member secretary, Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, agrees the plan to have helpline numbers did not quite go as planned.

It was left to every district administration to implement it, and that became a challenge.

That original exercise is being replaced with the launch of an integrated helpline number that would address concerns of both Green Tamil Nadu Mission and Wetlands Authority.

The Green Tamil Nadu Mission was launched last year to increase the green cover in the state from 23.7% to 33% in the next 10 years.

“We are working towards having one IVRS (interactive voice response system) with call centre for both wetlands and the Green Mission of the state,” says Deepak Srivastava.

With the technicalities of running the new helpline are still being worked out, there was no intention to launch it on February 2 this year.

“We do not want to focus just on February 2 as the entire year is a wetland year and we would be working for the next five years,” he says, adding that the system that would be launched would be comprehensive.

“We want to connect tree and water. This way the IVRS can be used by the public interested in reporting about illegal felling of trees and degradation of wetlands, among other issues,” says Srivastava.

Tree friends

As an ongoing initiative to get more residents to play a proactive role, every district has been asked to enrol 100 volunteers as ‘tree friends’.

Community involvement has also been the key focus of the Green Mission of the state, so the aim is to have the same approach for wetlands too.

“We are taking this as a community-based project so that people take ownership of wetlands around them,” he said, adding that there will be more intensive campaigns, and they will be carried out in vernacular languages.

Srivastava points out that the district collectors are also revisiting the list of wetlands under the direction of the chief secretary.

Meanwhile, the TREE helpline number 1800-599-7634 listed on the website of Green Tamil Nadu Mission is not working. The number was launched to report any case of tree felling.

