Insurance scheme to cover COVID-19 treatment cost of govt. employees

The State government has included the treatment of its employees and pensioners for COVID-19 under the New Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Through a couple of orders issued by the Finance Department on Wednesday, the government fixed an upper limit for the charges that could be collected for critical and non-critical care. In the case of ICU (non-ventilated) for critical care, the charges will be limited to ₹6,500 per day, and for ICU (ventilated), a maximum of ₹8,500 could be charged per day, regardless of whether the patient has sepsis or multi-organ dysfunction syndrome.

As for non-critical care, the treatment cost ceiling for an individual room at A1— and A2 — category hospitals has been fixed at ₹9,500 per day, and for A3 — to A6 — category hospitals ₹7,500 per day. In both cases, the rates will be exclusive of pharmacy charges.

The government orders issued on Wednesday will cover around 25 lakh employees, pensioners and family pensioners.

Earlier this month, the government had ordered the inclusion of COVID-19 treatment cost for 1.58 crore family beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, an official in the Finance Department pointed out.

While allowing critical care at non-empanelled hospitals as well, the government had advised its employees and pensioners to restrict non-critical care to empanelled hospitals.

As the amount of premium paid to the United India Insurance Company — the implementing agency of NHIS — would cover the cost of critical care at empanelled hospitals, the State government had allocated ₹5 crore to meet non-critical care charges for its employees and ₹2.5 crore for pensioners and family pensioners. Two corpus funds would be created for the purpose.

Employees and pensioners who have undergone non-critical care at empanelled hospitals since March 1, 2020, could claim reimbursement by making an appeal to the Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts

Simultaneously, the government, through another order, extended the validity of NHIS by a year — up to June 30, 2021 — as the scheme was due to lapse at the end of this month.