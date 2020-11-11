Insurance Ombudsman Chennai has received 620 complaints so far, in 2020-21

In all, 569 complaints have been disposed of and 164 awards have been pronounced, a press release said

The Office of Insurance Ombudsman, Chennai, which covers Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry and parts of Karaikkal, has received 620 complaints so far in 2020-21 (till October 31, including the outstanding complaints at the beginning of the year).

In all, 569 complaints have been disposed of and 164 awards have been pronounced, according to a release.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, hearings are being conducted through video conferencing. Any aggrieved policy-holder, who has taken any life or general insurance policy as an individual or as a member of group insurance, can approach this forum, it added.

The Ombudsman Rules 2017 also allow a sole proprietor and a micro-enterprise to approach the Ombudsman in case of any grievance against insurers. Under the provisions of the rules, the insurance ombudsman is empowered to provide compensation for the loss suffered by the insured complainant, due to an insured peril, up to a sum of ₹30 lakh.

Bimalokpal Day is being celebrated on November 11, every year. On the eve of Bimalokpal Day this year also, the Insurance Ombudsman office is conducting various programmes, to create awareness amongst the insuring public about the institution of the Insurance Ombudsman as a system to effectively redress the complaints of the aggrieved policy-holder, the statement said.