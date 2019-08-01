Insurance firm told to fork out ₹59 lakh as compensation

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai has directed an insurance firm to pay ₹59.37 lakh to kin of Aakiff Husain, who died in a road accident.

Fouzia Nickhath and K. Manzur Husain, parents of the deceased, had moved the Tribunal seeking a compensation of ₹95 lakh.

According to the petition, on October 3, 2016, Aakiff Husain, 27, was riding his motorcycle from Thiruneermalai to Vepery. A lorry hit Husain’s motorcycle from behind, and he died on the spot. They named M. Selvaraj, owner of the lorry, and United India Insurance Company Ltd, the insurer of his vehicle, as respondents.

The Tribunal said that though the insurer has denied the manner of accident and the nature of death, the FIR copy, copy of rough sketch, post-mortem certificate and death report filed by the petitioners clearly proved that the accident had occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the lorry driver. The Tribunal awarded a compensation of ₹59,37,200, with loss of dependency component fixed at ₹57,22,200 and directed the firm to pay the compensation distributed equally between mother and father of the deceased.