Chennai

Instructions issued on RT-PCR test rectified: Health Secretary

Following reports that an RT-PCR test report was mandatory for travellers from Kerala to enter Tamil Nadu, health officials have clarified that the instructions issued by the Coimbatore district administration were “clarified and rectified”.

“The Government Order already issued gives enough clarity. E-registration should be done but business travellers from Kerala to Tamil Nadu do not require RT-PCR test reports, and there will be only thermal screening,” Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

