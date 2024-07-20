GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Institutions must focus on improving the quality of education being provided, says Minister

According to Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, 52 students had joined MIT through the 7.5% reservation for government school students introduced by the State government in 2021

Updated - July 20, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and the other dignitaries at the platinum jubilee monument that was unveiled at Madras Institute of Technology on Saturday.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and the other dignitaries at the platinum jubilee monument that was unveiled at Madras Institute of Technology on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy unveiled the platinum jubilee monument as part of the 75th anniversary celebration of the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chromepet here on Saturday. The monument, built at a cost of ₹20 lakh, was funded by the institute’s alumni.

Hailing MIT as one of the leaders in technical education, Mr. Ponmudy said institutions should not only focus on improving the number of enrolments, but also the quality of education being provided. He also said the number of colleges and universities in the State over the years had grown. “Periyar’s ideology was that people of all castes and religions must be treated as equals, and that became the Dravidian Model,” Mr. Ponmudy said.

Listing the schemes the government had implemented, such as the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Puthumai Penn Scheme and Naan Mudhalvan, he said 52 students had joined the institution through the 7.5% reservation for government school students introduced by the State government in 2021. On former MIT Director S. Sathikh’s requests for the expansion of the institute’s campus, Mr. Ponmudy said this could be done with funds donated by the alumni.

R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, and B. Senthilnathan, president of MIT Alumni Association, spoke. J. Prakash, Registrar of Anna University, K. Ravichandran, dean, MIT, and T. Sankar, Secretary, MIT Alumni Association, released the platinum jubilee celebrations report on the occasion.

