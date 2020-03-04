Institute of Mental Health in Chenani screens its women patients for cervical cancer

The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) is celebrating International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8, by focusing on the health of its women patients. The institute is now screening nearly 320 women patients on its campus for cervical cancer.

IMH, along with Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (KGH) for Women and Children, has undertaken the screening initiative for its women patients on Wednesday and Thursday. “This is the first time we are screening our women patients for cervical cancer on the campus. We usually refer them to the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for any gynaecological problems they may have. It is important for us to ensure that they are healthy, and so, we have arranged for cervical screening in line with the International Women’s Day,” P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said.

The majority of the women patients are aged 30 years and above. Dr. Chandreika added that authorities of KGH readily agreed to screen the women patients.

T. Srikala Prasad, head of department, urogynaecology, KGH, said, “Cervical cancer screening is important for every woman, but all the more important for these patients. This is because many of them may not know how to tell the staff if they have had a white discharge. These patients may not have had an examination of the cervix and so, IMH planned for such a screening.”

For the screening, KGH moved some of its couches to IMH and has set up a room to create a proper screening environment for the women. Dr. Srikala said that screening would involve visual inspection of the cervix with acetic acid (VIA), while IMH has procured an instrument for providing magnified vision. Retired doctor, Ramani Rajendran, who is an authority on colposcopy, was also involved in the screening initiative, she added.

Doctors would also screen the women for breast cancer during these two days.

The level of comprehension of the patients and to what extent they cooperate is important. “We will screen the patients for two days depending on their level of comprehension. We will continue if more patients come in,” she added.

K.L. Malarvizhi, director of KGH, was present at the screening camp. Dr. Poorna Chandrika, hoped that this would be conducted every year, and in future, to also bring in mammography for the patients.