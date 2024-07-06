GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Institute of Mathematical Sciences asks GCC to expedite flood mitigation projects ahead of NE monsoon

The civic body has started receiving similar petitions from national research institutions in the city in order to prevent the floodwater from damaging files, valuable research books, and documents

Published - July 06, 2024 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

As the northeast monsoon is expected in a few months, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has started receiving petitions from national research institutions here, soliciting support for quick execution of flood mitigation projects to prevent damage to files, valuable research books, and documents. Many research institutions in the city are in areas with a lot of green cover that have become vulnerable to flooding in the past few years because of large scale construction activity.

Three months ahead of the northeast monsoon’s onset, the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, an autonomous institution under the Department of Atomic Energy, has asked the GCC to start pre-monsoon activity on Fourth Cross Road in Taramani to improve connectivity between the existing Buckingham Canal culvert and the newly constructed storm-water drain near Indira Nagar MRTS station on Rajiv Gandhi Salai to avoid waterlogging.

The institute reported flooding for the first time in December 2023 during Cyclone Michaung. A number of valuable research books were damaged. Pointing to the precautionary measures taken by the institute, its officials said the floodwater could not be controlled during the cyclone last year.

In December 2023, the floodwater entered the institute buildings, including the electrical substation and library. Other academic institutions on the road, including the MGR Government Film and Television Institute, Institute of Hotel Management and Board of Apprenticeship Training, Dr. Dharmambal Government Polytechnic College for Women, Directorate of Technical Education, and State Institute of Commerce and Education were also affected.

As the institute plays a role in fundamental research and conducting outreach programmes for higher education, the execution of flood mitigation projects before the onset of monsoon is crucial. IIT-Madras has already asked the GCC to take steps to mitigate flooding in the area.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.