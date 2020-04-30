Chennai

Institute of Company Secretaries of India postpones exams

The examinations will take place from July 6 and a revised schedule will be announced, it said in a statement.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to postpone its examinations of Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification, amid the lockdown. The exams were to be held from June 1 to June 10, 2020. The examinations will take place from July 6 and a revised schedule will be announced, it said in a statement.

