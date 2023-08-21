HamberMenu
Institute of Brain and Spine inaugurated at Kauvery Hospital

August 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru inaugurated the Institute of Brain and Spine at Kauvery Hospital on Radial Road here on Monday.

S. Chandrakumar, Founder and Executive Chairman, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said the centre comprises 12 specialists and departments for brain and spine surgery, neurology (adult and paediatric), neuroanaesthesiology and critical care, intervention and radiology, and behaviour and rehabilitation.

He said the institute had been equipped with 3T MRI, three-dimensional 4K operating microscope, continuous perioperative invasive and non-invasive monitoring systems and critical-care beds. “On alternate Sundays, consultations will be free for the underprivileged,” Dr. Chandrakumar said.

Aravinthan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, said what had started in 1999 as a small facility had now grown to have about 2,000 beds in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

