Institute of Aortic Surgery and Dissection Surgery inaugurated

Apollo Hospitals organised a conclave on “Management of aortic aneurysm and dissection surgery” on Saturday. The Institute of Aortic Surgery and Dissection Surgery was inaugurated during the conclave.

According to a press release, Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, inaugurated the institute, which would focus on prevention and treatment of major aortic diseases in the community by creating awareness among the high-risk population.

During the conclave, there were discussions on a wide range of topics related to thoracic and abdominal aortic aneurysms, aortic dissections, genetics pertaining to the aorta, interventional radiology, endovascular therapy, intensive care, and anaesthesiology and spinal cord protection. Experts spoke on the advances in aortic and vascular surgery.

M.M. Yusuf, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, said management of aortic aneurysm and dissection is an advanced speciality in cardiovascular surgery where multidisciplinary approach was vital to provide good outcomes, the release said.