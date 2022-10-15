Institute of Aortic Surgery and Dissection Surgery inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 15, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospitals organised a conclave on “Management of aortic aneurysm and dissection surgery” on Saturday. The Institute of Aortic Surgery and Dissection Surgery was inaugurated during the conclave.

According to a press release, Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, inaugurated the institute, which would focus on prevention and treatment of major aortic diseases in the community by creating awareness among the high-risk population.

During the conclave, there were discussions on a wide range of topics related to thoracic and abdominal aortic aneurysms, aortic dissections, genetics pertaining to the aorta, interventional radiology, endovascular therapy, intensive care, and anaesthesiology and spinal cord protection. Experts spoke on the advances in aortic and vascular surgery.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M.M. Yusuf, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, said management of aortic aneurysm and dissection is an advanced speciality in cardiovascular surgery where multidisciplinary approach was vital to provide good outcomes, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Cardiology
private health care
hospital and clinic
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app