Institute for complex spine surgeries launched

Apollo Hospitals on Friday launched the Apollo Institute of Spine Surgery and an advanced robotics system, Exelsius GPS Spine Surgery Robot, for complex spine surgeries.

Three patients with complex spine issues will undergo robotic procedures using the spine surgery robot.

A patient who was referred from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital will undergo surgery for severe spinal deformity, for free, at the Apollo Hospitals, using the advanced robotics system, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

“The surgery will be performed by spine surgeons from Germany and Australia, along with the Apollo Spine Care Team. The advanced robotic corrective spine surgery will give 360-degree care for the patient. Robot-guided surgeries are minimally invasive, safe and accurate, and reduces radiation exposure,” he said. He added that the equipment was set up at a cost of ₹7.5 crore.

He later told reporters that the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme was already covering several high-end procedures, and could cover robotic surgeries in the future.

Prathap C. Reddy, chairman of the Apollo Hospitals Group, said they were ready to work with the Tamil Nadu government in all possible ways to ensure that the State is safe from non-communicable diseases. Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said no other State focussd on improving health indices like Tamil Nadu. Sajan Hegde, chief spine surgeon, Apollo Institute of Spine Surgery (Centre for Robotic and Complex Spine Surgery), was present.

According to a press release, three patients, including a 31-year-old man with complex cervical deformity, will undergo robotic cervical instrumentation with deformity correction, and a 16-year-old girl with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis lenke will be operated for motion preservation and non-fusion anterior scoliosis correction.