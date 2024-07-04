ADVERTISEMENT

Inspiro Awards given to two NGOs and government-aided school

Published - July 04, 2024 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The awards were instituted by Agilisium to recognise those who are lending a helping hand to society

The Hindu Bureau

Educationist Parveen Sultana and the winners at the award distribution event held in Perungudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and a school were presented with the Inspiro Awards 2024 at a function held at the World Trade Centre in Perungudi on Thursday.

The awards were instituted by Agilisium. Tamil orator and Educationist Parveen Sultana distributed the awards to Uravugal Trust of Choolaimedu and Koodugal trust of Old Washermenpet and a government-aided primary school in Ranipet.

While Uravugal Trust helps gives decent burials for unclaimed bodies, the Koodugal Trust helps in sparrow conservation by distributing free nests. The primary school has been providing quality education to underprivileged children with special needs.

Raj Babu, founder and CEO of Agilisium, said the company, through the awards, had recognised more than 10 individuals and many NGOs that were lending a helping hand to society.

