GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inspiro Awards given to two NGOs and government-aided school

The awards were instituted by Agilisium to recognise those who are lending a helping hand to society

Published - July 04, 2024 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Educationist Parveen Sultana and the winners at the award distribution event held in Perungudi on Thursday.

Educationist Parveen Sultana and the winners at the award distribution event held in Perungudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and a school were presented with the Inspiro Awards 2024 at a function held at the World Trade Centre in Perungudi on Thursday.

The awards were instituted by Agilisium. Tamil orator and Educationist Parveen Sultana distributed the awards to Uravugal Trust of Choolaimedu and Koodugal trust of Old Washermenpet and a government-aided primary school in Ranipet.

While Uravugal Trust helps gives decent burials for unclaimed bodies, the Koodugal Trust helps in sparrow conservation by distributing free nests. The primary school has been providing quality education to underprivileged children with special needs.

Raj Babu, founder and CEO of Agilisium, said the company, through the awards, had recognised more than 10 individuals and many NGOs that were lending a helping hand to society.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.