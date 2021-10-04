Inspector shifted following viral video

On completion of enquiry, necessary action will be taken, says SP

An inspector was shifted from the Tirukazhukundram police station, following a video of him having a steamy conversation with a woman on a video call went viral. He was shifted to the vacancy reserve position, pending enquiry.

Sources said a 38-year-old man from Old Washermenpet sent a complaint to the Director General of Police, the Inspector General of Police, North zone, and the Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu, about the alleged illegal intimacy the inspector had with his wife.

The man alleged that his wife often visited her sister in Nelvoy village, near Tirukazhukundram, and had been avoiding him since then.

On growing suspicious about her fidelity, he said he checked her mobile phone.

He said he was shocked to find a nude video of the inspector on her mobile phone. The inspector was having an illicit relationship with his wife, the man alleged. Thereafter she started staying with her sister in Nelvoy, he said.

The man also alleged that the inspector threatened him when he questioned the latter. Meanwhile, the video of the inspector went viral on social media and mobile messaging platforms.

Acting on the complaint, P. Vijayakumar, Chengalpattu SP, ordered the inspector’s transfer.

Mr. Vijayakumar said, “We have received a complaint. The officer concerned was shifted from the station to vacancy reserve position, pending enquiry. Further enquiry will be conducted and on completion of the enquiry, necessary action will be taken.”