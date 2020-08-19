ChennaiCHENNAI 19 August 2020 23:56 IST
Comments
Inspector shifted after seen receiving bribe
Updated: 19 August 2020 23:56 IST
Video of him taking cash went viral on mobile-messaging platforms and social media
An Inspector of Police was shifted from Vadapalani, after a video showing him receiving money as bribe, went viral on social media.
Sources said that Vadapalani Law and Order Inspector Kannan was seen receiving cash from a person at a wedding hall and stashing it into his pocket. The video went viral on mobile-messaging platforms and social media. A senior police officer confirmed than an enquiry was on in connection with the incident. Based on the conclusion of the enquiry, further action will be taken.
More In Chennai
Read more...