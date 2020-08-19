Chennai

Inspector shifted after seen receiving bribe

An Inspector of Police was shifted from Vadapalani, after a video showing him receiving money as bribe, went viral on social media.

Sources said that Vadapalani Law and Order Inspector Kannan was seen receiving cash from a person at a wedding hall and stashing it into his pocket. The video went viral on mobile-messaging platforms and social media. A senior police officer confirmed than an enquiry was on in connection with the incident. Based on the conclusion of the enquiry, further action will be taken.

